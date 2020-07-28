Najib found guilty of corruption

Kuala Lumpur

Malaysia’s former leader Najib Razak was found guilty of corruption on Tuesday in the first trial linked to a multi-billion dollar scandal at the state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) that stretched to the Gulf states and Hollywood. The case was widely seen as a test of Malaysia’s resolve to stamp out corruption and could have big political implications for the Southeast Asian nation. As a Malaysian judge read out a verdict of guilty on all charges, the former prime minister, who had led the country for a decade before losing the 2018 election, sat silently in the dock. Najib offered no visible reaction to the verdict.—Reuters