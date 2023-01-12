Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) acting head Najam Sethi is set for a tense dialogue with the officials of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in the United Arab Emirates to find an amicable solution to the 2023 Asia Cup’s host problem.

He will depart for the showdown talk today (January 12th) where he has been invited to be part of the opening ceremony of ILT20, UAE’s answer to the growing franchise cricket leagues.

Najam Sethi is then expected to meet the ACC officials on the sidelines of the event to discuss the ongoing tensions between PCB and ACC’s President Jay Shah.

Shah, who occupies a role within PCB’s counterparts the BCCI, recently announced the complete two-year plan for Asian cricket much to Pakistan’s dismay. PCB termed the decision “unilateral” with Sethi at the forefront of denying its legitimacy.

The conflict between the two boards stems from India’s refusal to travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup which the Green Shirts are the rightful hosts of.

Jay Shah has been asking for the tournament to be played at a neutral venue which has not sat well with Pakistan who has threatened to pull out of the subsequent World Cup in India.

Najam Sethi first appeared to be willing to talk the issue out but appears to have been irked by the recent developments.

The two sides will now work to find a solution which works best for both.