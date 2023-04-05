Babar Azam has one less thing to worry about after Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) acting head Najam Sethi assured the batter of his full support as the national team’s captain.

The rumours surrounding Babar’s ability to lead all three international squads have been aplenty in recent times. The fans were flamed further when PCB decided to rest Babar for the Afghanistan series, handing the reigns to Shadab Khan which did not work out well for the Green Shirts in the end.

However, those rumours have now been put to rest with Babar Azam set to return as captain for the New Zealand series, a role that he has been assured is his according to Najam Sethi.

Babar Azam came to see me today. I told him he will lead the ODI and T20I national team against New Zealand. And then (PCB) announced the squads. So all those who were spreading fake fears are out of jobs today, Tweeted a beaming Sethi.

Not only will Babar return as captain, but Shadab has also retrained his place as his deputy after rumours of his dismissal as well.

With the drama firmly behind them, PCB and Babar can look forward to beating the visiting Kiwis under the leadership of Tom Latham.

The five T20Is and five ODIs series will begin on April 14th.