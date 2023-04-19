Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) Management Committee headed by Najam Sethi is expected to be handed a two-month extension in order to complete its affairs.

Sethi was initially put in charge of a 14-member committee by PCB’s Patron-in-Chief Mian Shehbaz Sharif to oversee the affairs of the cricketing board and restore the 2014 constitution.

The MC immediately dismissed the former head of PCB Ramiz Raja from the post installing Sethi in his place on an interim basis. Among many other changes, the most noticeable ones were the reintroduction of the department cricket in Pakistan and the formation of new player selection committees.

The 14-member list was then pared down with former Pakistan Captain Sana Mir and Shahid Afridi exiting while Haroon Rasheed left to take over his new role as Chief Selector.

An extension for the Management Committee and Najam Sethi is also reportedly necessary as PCB is yet to hold elections in seven of the 16 regions. According to PCB bylaws, an interim committee is appointed for a period of six months which can be extended further based on need.

Sethi’s congregation was given just 120 days in the role, meaning an extension is warranted.

A new Board of Governors will be established after the elections are completed to select the new PCB Chairman for the next three years.