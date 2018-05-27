Naimul Haq vs Daniyal episode was just a slight reflection of rising intolerance. This is not first time Naimul Haq got involved himself in such a controversy. This happened during a live show at GEO television program hosted by Muneeb Farooq on May 22, 2018.

The hot words were exchanged between Haq and Daniyal during the live show, but it doesn’t mean he went on to slap a federal minister {or anyone}. the same ridiculous attitude of Mr. Haq had occurred with one of TV discussions with Mr. Jameel Soomro, Political Secretary to Chairman PPP Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he had thrown a glass of water on him then scuffled, same short tamper attitude he had shown outside National Assembly building during discussion with Mr.Gandapora of PAT.

So neither has Naeemul Haq yet apologized nor has PTI has issued any notice/regret. Why the party is silent yet and not issue notice/regret? Being the torch-bearer of political morality, response is awaited. Recently Chairman PTI has announced his party 100 days plan, can anyone hope of politics of tolerance from PTI? Slap is one of the worst forms of assault in politics.

Nafeesa Shah, PPP, one of guests of this program, immediately walked out of the set, making it the finest tradition set by her leader Shaheed Benazir Bhutto of tolerance. Only PPP is a party which always shows tolerance and maturity as its leader Benazir had given slogan “democracy is the best revenge”.

HUMERA ALWANI

Makli, Thatta

