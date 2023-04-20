Naimal Khawar delights fans with new sizzling pictures

KARACHI – Pakistani model and actor Naimal Khawar is known for her graceful fashion sense. The Anaa star often opts for minimalistic outfits that highlight her natural beauty.

She amassed a huge fan following, courtesy of her fashion style as she slayed in classic pieces such as jeans, blouses, and dresses. Besides acting and modeling, she is also an accomplished painter and has exhibited her work in several art galleries.

Lately, the diva dropped two clicks, flaunting her flamboyance in a black outfit and looking absolutely elegant. The black shimmery top with open sleeves started from the shoulder while she couple it with straight black trousers, and completed her look with stylish butterfly heels.

As Naimal flaunted her loose curls, the picture also captured the timeline of the metropolis in the background.

The clicks soon went viral on social media, garnering thousands of reactions while fans bombarded the comment section with adorable comments.