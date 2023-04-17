Naila Kiani becomes first Pakistani woman to summit Annapurna

Pakistan’s Naila Kiani has become the first woman from the country to summit the Annapurna in Nepal, the tenth-highest peak in the world at 8,091 metres above sea level.

She was part of the six-member team that also included renowned Pakistani climber Shehroze Kashif and India’s Arjun Vajpai with the team completing their climb on Monday morning.

With her successful effort, Naila Kiani also became the first Pakistani woman to climb four peaks above 8,000 meters. Last year, Naila successfully scaled her third peak over 8,000m, Gasherbrum-1, despite facing extreme weather conditions between the C2 and C3 points.

Naila conquered K2 in July and reached the peak of Gasherbrum-II in 2021.

Despite her impressive resume already, she has shown no signs of stopping at all. Naila has now set her sights on climbing Mount Everest and Lhotse while Shehroze will move a step closer to his dream by attempting to climb Dhaulagiri which is the seventh-highest mountain in the world.