Naila Kiani became a trailblazer for Pakistani women in mountaineering on Thursday as she successfully summitted Broad Peak, the 12th highest peak in the world at 8,047 metres, making her the first Pakistani woman to summit all 8,000-metre peaks in the country.

“Naila has successfully ascended Pakistan’s fifth and final 8,000-metre peak at 2.03 am today [Thursday],” said Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP) Secretary Karrar Haidri.

“She is also the first Pakistani woman to ascend Broad Peak, complete the climb of all five 8,000-metre peaks in Pakistan, and scale eight 8,000-metre peaks worldwide,” he added.—AFP