Due to cutting and burning of forests, there is very little rainfall and the people of the country, especially of Balochistan, are facing multiple woes, unavailability of water is one among them. Most of the people are not getting pure and fresh water due to which lots of diseases are taking place; and it becomes more worrisome that the population of Pakistan is growing at a faster pace.

The total population of the country is over twenty crore and still increasing. To feed such a huge population, it is must to have some of the dams in the country. Furthermore, Nai Gaj Dam on Gaj River at the edge of Kirthar mountain range (about 65 km northwest of Dadu District, Sindh), construction of which was started in 2012 is still incomplete. The former Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Saqib Nisar, also expressed his anger over the lethargic attitude towards this Dam.

If the authorities do not take the issue seriously, then surely the country will face irreparable consequences, therefore, authorities concerned are earnestly requested to complete the Dam on a priority basis, as a lot of time has already elapsed.

SULAIMAN ZABAD BALOCH

Turbat

