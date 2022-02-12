Nagarparkar visit – COAS Bajwa says state responsible for protecting minorities

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says that Hindu community acknowledges Pakistan’s efforts in bringing about secure environment for minorities in the country.

He was interacting with the troops during his visit to Nagarparkar area of Tharparkar District where he was briefed by local commander on operational readiness of the formation.

The army chief said it is the job of the state to protect monitories, who enjoy equal rights in Pakistan.

Contribute with full zeal towards economic prosperity of the country. Corps Commander #Karachi Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed & DG Rangers #Sindh Major General Iftikhar Hassan Chaudhry accompanied COAS during the visit. 4/4#PakistanArmy #PakistanZindabad #ISPR pic.twitter.com/Alb0vUBprw — Engr.Saad Kaleem (@WordsOfKaleem) February 12, 2022

He said that the Hindu community shall contribute with full zeal towards the economic prosperity of the country.

COAS also appreciated the state of morale and motivation for fulfillment of the assigned mission. He also advised all troops to remain focused on their professional obligations and training for an effective response to counter any emerging challenge.