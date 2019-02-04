Nafisa terms Imran as Mikhail Gorbachev

Islamabad

Dr Nafisa Shah likened Prime Minister Imran Khan as the last president of the Soviet Union’s Mikhail Gorbachev, saying that the premier’s action were like to former Soviet Union’s leader as disaster indications were now emerging after Tsunami.

In her statement, the secretary information of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians and NA legislator said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought disaster to economy, agriculture and all institutions of the country. She said that foreign loans were increased up to Rs1200 billion after devaluation of Pakistani currency.

Shah alleged that the ‘puppets and friends’ were ineligible while there was nothing left to ministers to brief performance of the government. She said that the government ministers have left only target to criticise Asif Ali Zardari and opposition leaders while highlighting the national issues were termed as seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) now a days.

She added that the government could not run by magic but to making concrete policies to eliminate the issues. She said the PPP wanted provision of relief to farmers and houses to 5million homeless people. Shah said that the puppet prime minister was exposed in first five months as the Imran Khan and his friends were not elected but to be brought to put nationals into difficulties.—INP

