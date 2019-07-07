Nafisa Shah condemns govt

Islamabad

Secretary Information of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah has condemned the government action to bar Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz holding a rally in Mandibahuddin. Secretary Information of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Nafisa Shah also condemned the PML-N workers’ arrest before the PML-N rally. Nafisa Shah said that it is shameful that political voice is suppressed with a force adding stopping Maryam Nawaz for holding a rally is depriving her of political rights.—INP