Nafeesa Shah criticizes PM

Islamabad

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Parliamentarians Dr. Nafisa Shah MNA said that either prime minister Imran Khan is an absconder or missing or is highly irresponsible that is why he did not attend the national assembly session. Dr. Shah said that Imran Khan did not attend the whole session and did not take the nation in confidence amid Covid-19. Imran Khan addresses press conferences with unelected associates and blames the people for getting sick because of Covid-19. Other treasury bench members instead of talking on the pandemic, in the parliament, attacked opposition. The Secretary Information PPP said that it is usual for Imran Khan to leave the nation alone in every crisis and sabotaging every positive measures taken by the opposition. —INP