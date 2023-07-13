IN recent years, Pakistan has witnessed sporadic cases of Naegleriafowleri, a rare amoeba infection. While these cases have gained media attention, it is crucial to maintain perspective amidst the more pressing health issues faced by the nation. Pakistan grapples with challenges like viral hepatitis, diabetes, high infant, neonatal, and maternal mortality rates, as well as limited access to clean drinking water due to an ever-shrinking health budget. In this article, we aim to shed light on Naegleriafowleri, its signs and symptoms, mode of transmission, its low prevalence, and the need for a proactive approach to address the larger health concerns in the country.

Naegleriafowleri is a microscopic amoeba that thrives in warm freshwater environments, such as lakes, ponds, and streams. It is most commonly found in stagnant water during the summer months when water temperatures are higher. It is important to note that Naegleriafowleri infections are exceedingly rare.

The infection caused by Naegleriafowleri is known as primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM). Initial symptoms resemble those of common viral illnesses, including fever, headache, nausea, and a stiff neck. As the infection progresses, symptoms worsen and may include seizures, hallucinations, confusion, and coma. Unfortunately, PAM has a high fatality rate, with only a few documented cases of survival. Contrary to popular belief, Naegleriafowleri is not contagious and cannot be spread from person to person. Infections occur when water contaminated with the amoeba enters the body through the nose. This typically happens during activities like swimming, diving, or jumping into warm freshwater bodies where the amoeba may be present. It is important to note that Naegleriafowleri infections have rarely been associated with the use of contaminated tap water for nasal irrigation or the use of contaminated swimming pool water.

Prevention is crucial when it comes to Naegleriafowleri infections. Simple measures can significantly reduce the risk of infection, such as avoiding freshwater bodies during hot summer months when the amoeba is more likely to proliferate. When participating in water-related activities, it is advisable to use nose clips or hold the nose shut to prevent water from entering the nasal passages.

While Naegleriafowleri infections are alarming, it is important to maintain perspective on their prevalence. These cases occur sporadically and should not overshadow the urgent need to address more prevalent and sinister health challenges in Pakistan. Issues like viral hepatitis, diabetes, high infant, neonatal, and maternal mortality rates, as well as the lack of access to clean drinking water, demand immediate attention. By adopting a proactive approach and addressing these broader health concerns, Pakistan can improve the overall well-being of its population.

In conclusion, Naegleriafowleri infections, though rare, have raised concerns in Pakistan. However, it is crucial to recognize that these cases represent a small fraction of the nation’s health challenges. Allocating resources and attention to more prevalent issues such as viral hepatitis, diabetes, and inadequate access to clean drinking water will have a more significant impact on the health and well-being of the population. By prioritizing prevention, education, and resource allocation, Pakistan can tackle these critical health issues effectively.

—The writer is Associate Professor of Public Health, Al-Shifa School of Public Health, based in Rawalpindi.

Email: [email protected]