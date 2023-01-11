NADRA’s e-health initiative to enable transparency in organ transplant: Tariq Malik

Says ID Verification System another pioneering digital intervention for public good

Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), Tariq Malik has said that the Authority has pivoted ID Ecosystem to introduce e-health initiatives, one of which is the current solution that will make the process of organ donor and transplant transparent and accountable. NADRA, the most responsive public sector organization, has once again demonstrated its utmost commitment towards providing a very smart solution to resolve one of the longstanding issues in health sector that is to combat illegal organ trafficking.

He was speaking after inking an agreement with CEO Shifa International Dr. Manzoor ul Haq Qazi on the provision of an ID Verification solution which would authenticate and verify the patients as well as donors of organ transplantation.

Taking stock of the perennial issues in the healthcare sector, NADRA Chairman Tariq Malik has rolled out ID Verification Solution under the umbrella of e-health suite. It has been envisioned that the initiative will curb illegal trafficking of organ transplant through an airtight mechanism of compliance, registration and swift and hassle-free verification in organ allocation and transplant.

