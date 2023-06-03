NADRA upgrades biometric identification system by adding IRIS recognition

LAHORE – The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has upgraded its Automated Biometric Identification System by adding IRIS recognition (eye scan) for identity verification of citizens and deduplication.

NADRA launched fingerprint matching as the first biometric deduplication modality which was later strengthened with facial-image matching capability. The recently added iris recognition will further strengthen the existing biometric verification system of NADRA. Iris recognition is one of the strong and widely used method for identification of citizens in the modern world. Since no two irises are the same, such modality of verification is not susceptible to identity duplication and theft.

@NadraPak upgrades its #ABIS Automated Biometric Identification Sys by adding IRIS(eye scan) as 3rd #biometric Deployments 4 user acceptance testing r done in mega centres of #Islamabad #Lahore & #Karachi for voluntary registration. Delivered 43rd project in 23 months! Team 👏 pic.twitter.com/jzjHKPyjuD — Tariq Malik ™ (@ReplyTariq) June 3, 2023

According to official statement, NADRA has taken a major step forward in streamlining and fortifying the processes of secure identification with the introduction of Iris biometric technology. Data base registration authority believes that Iris will not only further strengthen unique identity issuance system but it will also include biometric identification of children as well.

Since Iris scanning is done through a special infrared camera to read and digitize iris patterns, it is near impossible to fake or imitate iris identity, the statement reads. A mathematical algorithm is used to convert these complex patterns into templates for matching. A combined facial, iris and fingerprint matching will complement each other for immutable identity provision and more accurate verification by NADRA.