NADRA set to roll out Biker Service in Karachi to process CNICs at doorstep

KARACHI – In another bid to simplify the cumbersome procedure to get your CNIC, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is set to launch Biker Service.

In the first phase, the service is being offered in the country’s most populated metropolis Karachi and is expected to be rolled out in other cities in the future.

The representative of NADRA will visit the residences of people seeking new National IDs or renewal of old ones. Masses can submit their thumb impressions, update their pictures, and receive their CNICs and other documents without visiting NADRA’s office.

To get all facilities at doorstep, people need to additional Rs1,200 other than the standard charges.

The latest facility by NADRA is expected to curb citizens’ hassle who need to wait in long queues at the NADRA facilitation centers.

Reports suggest that bikers women will also provide services to women at doorsteps.

Earlier this year, NADRA powered citizens to apply for their CNIC through mobile phones. In the Pak ID app, Pakistanis have now access to the entire process to apply for ID cards, family registration certificates, and other identification documents on their mobile phones.

Here’s how to apply documents online