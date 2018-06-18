NADRA rejects PTI’s allegation of sharing sensitive data with PML-N

ISLAMABAD : The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has dismissed the allegation of providing sensitive information to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) ahead of general elections.

The denial from the authority came on Sunday after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf hurled accusations at NADRA chief, Yousaf Mubeen.

A spokesperson for Nadra, in a statement issued on Sunday, said the allegations of corruption are fabricated and baseless, adding that the authority had a limited role in conducting elections, Radio Pakistanreported.

“The organisation is only providing technical assistance to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in accordance to the law and the Constitution,” said the Nadra spokesperson. “Nadra has not given data to any political party, whatsoever,” he added

PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday directed his party leaders to file a petition against NADRA Chairman Usman Yousaf Mubeen before the Election Commission of Pakistan.

PTI claims the NADRA chairman provided important data to the PML-N to grab victory in the upcoming general elections, and to that end, has decided to file a petition against him.

A petition, prepared by the PTI, states the NADRA chief was appointed by the former government and hence, as long as he is there, free and fair elections will not be possible.

Mobeen was reappointed as NADRA chairman for a period of three years in February this year after his earlier tenure ended.