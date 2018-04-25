NADRA raises CNIC fee by 100pc

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The National Database and Registration Authority Tuesday issued a notification pertaining to the increase in the fee of the computerized national identity card. The notification shall come into effect from today.

According to the notification, the fee for urgent CNIC will be Rs 1,150. The fee for normal smart card will be Rs 750, while the fee for urgent smart card will be Rs 1,500.

Previously, the authority was charging Rs 500 for urgent CNIC, Rs 300 for normal smart card and Rs 750 for urgent smart card.

Besides, the renewal fee for smart card has also been increased.

The fee for normal CNIC has been jacked up from Rs 200 to Rs 400, while the fee for urgent CNIC has been increased to Rs 2,500 from Rs 1,600.

Meanwhile, the fee for overseas Pakistanis has been slashed. The Gazette of Pakistan has accorded approval to the increase in the fee for CNIC.