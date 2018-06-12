NADRA ordered to unblock Musharraf’s NIC

Musharraf submits nomination papers for Chitral’s NA-1

Lahore

The Supreme Court on Monday ordered the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to unblock the national identity card (NIC) and passport of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf.

During the hearing of the treason case against Musharraf, NADRA Chairperson Usman Mubeen told the court that the former president could not return to Pakistan as his NIC was blocked.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Mian Saqib Nisar then issued orders to NADRA to unblock Musharraf’s NIC, observing that his return could be hindered by the move.

The chief justice remarked that Musharraf should come back and face the charges filed against him.

The apex court also ordered the constitution of a tribunal within two days for Musharraf’s trial.

Musharraf should not be arrested from airport as we have given him protection, the chief justice remarked.

The top judge further asked former military higher official to return and face all the cases against him.

Earlier, Musharraf conditioned his return with guarantee of justice from courts, saying that he was deprived of passport [after cancellation of computerized national identity court on orders of special court]. He stressed on letting him practicing politics in Pakistan without any fear.

NADRA had blocked his CNIC in light of the orders of the special court hearing treason case against him.

On Thursday, SC had summoned former military ruler General (retd) Pervez Musharraf on June 13.

During the proceedings of the lifetime disqualification case against Pervez Musharraf, the top judge asked the lawyer, “Who is Syed Pervez Musharraf?”

The lawyer told that he is the former army chief and president of Pakistan. “Peshawar High Court had disqualified him for life,” he added.

SC had also allowed Pervez Musharraf to submit his nomination papers for General Elections 2018, saying that acceptance of nomination papers of Pervez Musharraf is subject to his appearance in the court.

Musharraf should return first and then we will review the matter of his ineligibility, he added.

It is to be mentioned here that Pervez Musharraf has obtained nomination papers from NA-247 in Karachi.

Former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on Monday submitted nomination papers to contest the upcoming general elections from a National Assembly constituency in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chitral district.

The papers were submitted by the former president’s lawyer and party leaders from NA-1 Chitral to the returning officer in the area, the first constituency of the lower house of parliament.

APML District President Chitral Sultan Wazir told media that Musharraf would soon return to the country and hold a rally in Chitral.

Musharraf had submitted nomination papers from Chitral in the 2013 poll as well. His party, the All Pakistan Muslim League (APML), had managed to win a seat each in the National Assembly and KP Assembly from Chitral’s NA-32 and PK-90 constituencies, despite announcing a boycott of the 2013 general elections.

The leaders of the APML Chitral chapter expressed hope that their leader would win the imminent contest by a large margin.