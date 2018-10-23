NADRA, ministries concerned should evolve coordination for online visa services: President

ISLAMABAD : President Dr Arif Alvi has stressed the need of evolving coordination among National Data Base & Registration Authority (NADRA), the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Interior for formulating a system of online visa services for foreigners intending to visit Pakistan.

Talking to Chairman NADRA Usman Y. Mobin who briefed him about the ongoing projects and future initiatives of the organization here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr on Tuesday, Dr. Arif Alvi said the online visa services would facilitate investors and tourists to visit Pakistan.

He also urged NADRA to continue work for the improving online voting system and to remove difficulties and bottlenecks.

The NADRA needed to work upon digital identification and verification of voting for election 2023, the President stressed.

Dr. Arif Alvi asked the Chairman NADRA to come forward with a plan to remove difficulties in registration of women and other marginalized segments of the society.

The President said national identity card was a basic requirement for claiming any benefits from the government.

“Therefore, it is important that all citizens including women are made to realize the importance of having registered themselves with NADRA,” he said and underscored that NADRA and Local Governments should establish bonafide technical contacts in order to resolve succession issues.

President Dr. Arif Alvi emphasized that NADRA needed to evolve an effective data management strategy and directed it to evolve more secure system to check data leaks and strengthen its strategy against hackers.

