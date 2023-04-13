NADRA launches dedicated helpline for persons with disabilities

In a significant development, the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has taken a positive step towards increased inclusivity by launching a dedicated helpline for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

One of the most significant features of this helpline is the priority call handling system. This system will prioritize calls from PWDs, ensuring that they receive prompt and efficient assistance. This is an essential aspect of the service, as PWDs often face a host of challenges in their daily lives and require immediate assistance in critical situations.

Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik while launching the helpline underscored that equality is the public recognition; every institution must effectively express it that an equal degree of attention is due to everyone in society. He further added that every citizen has the right to access essential services and PWDs require special attention and support from state institutions. They should not be seen as different, and their unique abilities and contributions add vibrancy to our society.

Tariq Malik said that this initiative is a reflection of NADRA’s commitment to creating a more inclusive and accessible society. This step, in a series of affirmative actions, will enable a more equitable and just society for all.

The newly launched dedicated helpline includes an appointment facility through NADRA’s Computerized Call Management System (NCCMS), allowing PWDs to schedule appointments for ID card and documents processing.

Moreover, the helpline will also provide an Interactive Voice Recording (IVR) message in both Urdu and English languages. This feature will help to ensure that the service is accessible to a wider range of individuals, regardless of their language preferences or abilities. The IVR system will guide callers through a series of options, allowing them to select the service they require, simplifying the entire process simpler and more user-friendly.

It is pertinent to mention that NADRA has taken various initiatives for PWDs including free-of-cost issuance of CNIC for the first time and with a “life time” expiry. NADRA issues CNICs to PWDs in the executive category, printing a disability logo on cards and Child Registration Certificates (CRCs). NADRA has issued free-of-cost CNICs to more than 555,000 PWDs, including 395,000 physically challenged, 37,000 hearing impaired, 24,000 visually impaired and more than 100,000 mentally challenged persons. The PWDs are also given preferential treatment and dedicated counters have been established for them at NADRA centres across Pakistan.

Besides, wheelchairs and ramps have been provided at NRCs for them, while the facility of processing their requests at their doorsteps through man-packs and mobile registration vans (MRVs) is also available.