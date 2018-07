ISLAMABAD : National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has issued Computerized National Identity Card (CNICs) to as much as 6.5 lakhs citizens in the past five days making them eligible to cast votes.

The CNICs were dispatched to the citizens via courier services.

As per Nadra’s spokesperson, CNICs were dispatched to 3 lakhs citizen whereas same numbers of CNIC were present in various Nadra’s centers.

