Observer Report Karachi

The Federal Investigation Agency has made progress in fake computerised national identity cards scandal by arresting an officer of National Database and Registration Authority.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that NADRA in-charge in Umerkot Noor Muhammad Bhambhro was also arrested.

The arrested officer is a resident of Chhor village Umerkot who is also accused in making fake CNICs during his deputa-tion in Karachi, reports a news channel.