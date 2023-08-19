LAHORE – Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) is issued by the National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) to the citizens of Pakistan.

The ID card is a blend of state-of-the-art technology and well-defined business rules to guarantee its authenticity and validity.

The unique 13 digit identification number is recognised all over the country. It is the first requirement of individuals as it is mandatory to obtain documents like license, NTN, bank account, passport, cellular connection etc.

Every citizen of Pakistan with age 18 years and above is eligible for the ID card.

NADRA ID Card Fee in August 2023

As the registration authority has not revised the fee structure, there is the latest fee schedule available on official website of NADRA for CNIC as of August 2023;

Pakistani citizens can apply for the ID card by online or visiting nearby NADRA offices across the country.