NADRA GM Muzaffar sacked for graft

Observer Report

Islamabad

National Database and Registration Authority chairman has sacked General Manager Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah on Friday after allegations of graft were proven during an inquiry.

According to an inquiry report compiled by three director generals of NADRA who were tasked to probe the allegations, Syed Muzaffar Ali Shah could not satisfy the board.

The three-member inquiry committee recommended NADRA chairman to sack the director general for graft.

Earlier, DG Shah was demoted to Officer on Special Duty in a sexual harassment case pursued by a woman employee of the department.