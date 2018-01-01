NADRA to computerize Balochistan arms licenses

Islamabad

National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has ensured computerization of around 180,000 arms licenses since re-validation campaign ended in December 2015. Around 8,000 licenses were found to be bogus during the campaign. The Authority has also inked Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Balochistan government to tackle flow of illegal and unregistered arms in the province.

The agreement for computerization of arms licenses is achievement of major milestone which is result of concerted efforts of Interior Minister, Ahsan Iqbal and Home Minister of Balochistan. The government hopes to reap similar successes achieved in Punjab, Sindh and Federal arms license projects through computerization of 0.3 million manual licenses in Balochistan.

Similar to arms license computerization projects that have been implemented across Sindh and Punjab provinces, the move will help to promote a more secure and effective management and monitoring of private arms in the country. Under the agreement, 34 sites shall be established by NADRA across various districts in Balochistan province where citizens who have old manual licenses can visit these facilities to firstly validate and then be issued computerized licenses for their weapons through the proper legal channels.

These figures highlight the fact that number of privately owned weapons in the country is quite high, and subsequently there is also a high probability that many of these arms are illegally obtained and often do not have correct documentation or licenses.—APP