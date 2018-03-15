NADRA Chairman’s crack down on officials

Staff Reporter

National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) Chairman Usman Mobin paid surprise visits to various centres of the authority across the city from Tuesday night.

According to a NADRA spokesperson, the authority’s chairman inter-acted with customers and heard their complaints. Mobin also trans-ferred the authority’s Sindh Director General (DG) Col (Retd) Anis Kayani and removed two directors working under him. Col (Retd) Mir Anjum, who has been appointed as the new Sindh DG of NADRA, has been given two months to resolve various issues faced by the public.

The chairman also changed the entire staff of the NADRA centre in the Defence Housing Authority and suspended in-charges of four centres on public complaints.

The suspended officers hailed from Landhi, Korangi, Shah Faisal and Malir. An inquiry was also ordered against them on complaints that they were sending applicants to other centres without providing services. This was Mobin’s second visit to the Metropolis in two weeks. Last month, the government reappointed Mobin as the head of the NADRA after his three-year tenure ended.