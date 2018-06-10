NADRA blocks CNIC of Pervez Musharraf

Islamabad

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has blocked the computerized national identity card (CNIC) of former president General (retd) Pervez Musharraf, upon the request of ministry of interior. During his last hearing at the court, he was ordered to inform about the date of his return to country. The CNIC blockage orders were issued due to failure in informing the court of the date of his return to Pakistan.

The Interior Ministry granted a week to Musharraf cautioning him that his CNIC and passport would be blocked if he did not surrender within a week. Due to suspension of CNIC automatically his passport becomes invalid, due to which he will not be able to travel anywhere. Therefore, his stay in Dubai will also become illegal. It is observed, that due to suspension of his documents, he has very less choice. Either he can pursue political asylum or have special documents arranged if he desires to return to Pakistan.

Special court notice, stated that in case if he fails to submit his written request as mentioned hereinabove the ministry of interior and all other departments. Divisions and agencies of the government of Pakistan are likely to take action for his arrest and attachment of his properties abroad. In 2014, Musharraf appeared before the court as he was charged with treason, but the court rejected all the charges against him. In 2016, he left the country for Dubai stating medical treatment, after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) over the Supreme Court’s orders.

Later, special court declared him as reprobate, and a notice was issued for confiscation of his property. Musharraf is underprivileged of the right to sell more than 10 properties owned by him in Pakistan, he owns four plots in Karachi, three in Islamabad among other properties. Chief Justice Saqib Nisar said, “We will pass an order ensuring authorities do not arrest the former president before his appearance in court.”

He also remarked, “I will ask returning officers to accept Musharraf’s nomination papers but conditional to the final verdict on his appeal.” The Peshawar High Court (PHC) had announced lifetime disqualification for former president Pervez Musharraf prior to the 2013 general election. He had filed a plea in 2016 with the Supreme Court against PHC’s verdict.—INP