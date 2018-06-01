NADRA asked to block Musharraf’s NIC

Islamabad

The Ministry of Interior has asked National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) to block the national identity card of former president General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

The interior ministry made the request in a letter written to NADRA over directives from the special court. Special court gave the orders in light of treason case against the former military ruler, Private media reported.

Musharraf’s passport would also become invalid once his identity card is blocked, barring him from travelling to anywhere.