NADRA announces measures to improve women registration

Staff Reporter

The Chairman of National Database and Registration Authority, Tariq Malik on Wednesday announced measures aimed at improving registration of women in the electoral rolls.

Speaking during a ceremony at the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the newly appointed NADRA chairman said that they would extend all their support to the election body in preparing error-free electoral rolls.

“We are taking immediate measures to fill the gap of 10 percent missing women from electoral lists,” he said adding that Friday has been designated as the women-only day for registration at the database authority’s offices.

“The 258 designated National Database & Registration Authority (NADRA) centres will only entertain women every Friday,” he said.

Tariq Malik further announced that the women would receive a national identity card (NIC) free of cost when they register themselves for the first time.