Nadir Rahman joins PSX as COO

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Nadir Rahman has joined Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) as Chief Operating Officer. Nadir has extensive, hands on experience of capital markets in Pakistan and internationally, stretching over 29 years. His core areas of expertise are business development, operations, investment management and corporate restructurings.

He has advised on numerous capital market transactions, including the largest de-listing in Pakistan’s history. He has worked in a number of senior roles and will bring a valuable skill set and experience to the senior team at PSX.