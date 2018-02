Bahawalpur

Nadir Magsi has successfully defended winning trophy of 13th Cholistan Desert jeep Rally for second consecutive year. He finished the track in four hours 32 minutes and nine seconds.

Sahibzada Sultan remained runner up with tie of four hours 37 minutes and 36 seconds. In stock categories, Maqsood Alam won Category A, Zareen Magsi secured first position in Category B, Syed Mobeen Ahmad won Category C while Adeeb Khan remained first in Category D.—APP