Nadia shares updates of her recovery

News Desk

Popular actor Nadia Jamil has been battling cancer for quite a few months now and is keen on sharing updates of her recovery and her introspection during this time. In August the Damsa actor announced that she is “out of the danger zone,” following which, she shared her personal account of dealing with the ordeal and defeating the disease. And now, when that the country is at the pinnacle of distress with the recent rape cases coming to light, Jamil has shared her two cents on public hanging being termed as a solution to curb the heinous crime. In a recent series of tweets, Jamil took her precious time to explain how punishments such as public hanging.