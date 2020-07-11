Nadia Jamil says she is getting better

Veteran actress and activist, Nadia Jamil, who has been battling breast cancer since April, has updated fans about her health. Turning to Twitter, the starlet shared that she nearly went into coma but is now doing better. Sharing a picture of her which shows she is in good spirits despite struggling with chemo nausea, she wrote “Its been an unforgettable struggle. Chemo is a battle. But I’m without fear, in solitude held tight, cocooned in Allah’s love. Every lesson sent I try to learn. Pain, sickness is all a journey to healing & patience.” She went onto add that there is no alone if you believe in the creator, befriend yourself and if you are loved and cherished. The Damsaa actress revealed that post-chemotherapy, she has become diabetic. She thanked her fans for all their love and support to help her sail through this difficult time.