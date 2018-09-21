Nadeem dreams of India cap ‘destiny’ after record bowl

New Delhi :Indian spinner Shahbaz Nadeem Friday said destiny will decide his dream of playing for the country after breaking a two-decade old List-A bowling record with figures of 8-10 in a domestic game in Chennai.

Nadeem, 29, helped his state side Jharkhand register a big win over Rajasthan with his 10 overs of wily left-arm spin that included a hat-trick on Thursday in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, India’s top domestic one-day competition.

“Performances like these are a step towards achieving my dream of playing for my country India,” Nadeem told AFP by phone from Chennai.

“But to tell you frankly I have deliberately stopped thinking about this (India call up) because the more you think about it the more frustrated you become and it starts affecting your performance.

“I believe if you continue performing consistently then one day selectors will take note and you will get your chance,” said Nadeem, who is also a regular with Indian Premier League side Delhi Daredevils.

He added: “My job is to keep performing at the domestic circuit and leave the rest to God. If it’s destined it will happen.”

Nadeem surpassed the previous best effort of his countryman and former Delhi left-arm spinner Rahul Sanghvi, who achieved figures of 8-15 in 1997.

Sanghvi went on to play one Test and 10 one-day internationals for India.

Nadeem has played 99 First-Class matches, taking 375 wickets at 29.74. He has taken 124 wickets at the List A level in 87 games besides 89 scalps in 109 Twenty20 matches.

Former Sri Lanka left-arm paceman Chaminda Vaas holds the ODI bowling record, having taken 8-19 against Zimbabwe in Colombo in 2001.

Share on: WhatsApp