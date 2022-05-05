Rafael Nadal returned to tennis at Madrid Open with a win.
After a six-week layoff from the ATP tour due to a rib injury, the Spaniard earned a 6-1, 7-6(4) straight-sets win over Miomir Kecmanovic to reach the third round.
With the 21time grand slam champion in full control, rain interrupted early in the second set to halt his momentum.
The 35-year-old Spaniard, hitting with explosive power, recovered from failing to serve out the match at 6-5 in the second set to seal victory in just under two hours.
Nadal with his win at Madrid Open improved his win-loss record to 21-1 for the season.
He is aiming to win his sixth title on home soil in Madrid having last won the tournament in 2017, and will next play qualifier David Goffin.
Earlier in the day, all the big guns managed to reach the next round as well.
World number three Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to beat Marin Cilic 4-6 6-4 6-4.
Stefanos Tsitsipas, already holding one clay crown this season, cruised into the next round after a 6-3 6-4 win over France’s Lucas Pouille.
On the women’s side of the draw, Simona Halep was the later notable name to fall.
Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur was responsible for the Romanian’s exit, reaching her second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one 6-3 6-2.
World number 10 Jabeur will face qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final after Alexandrova defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3.
Swiss Jil Teichmann beat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-4 and will face American Jessica Pegula after she beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-2.