Nadal with his win at Madrid Open improved his win-loss record to 21-1 for the season.

He is aiming to win his sixth title on home soil in Madrid having last won the tournament in 2017, and will next play qualifier David Goffin.

Earlier in the day, all the big guns managed to reach the next round as well.

World number three Alexander Zverev overcame a slow start to beat Marin Cilic 4-6 6-4 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, already holding one clay crown this season, cruised into the next round after a 6-3 6-4 win over France’s Lucas Pouille.

On the women’s side of the draw, Simona Halep was the later notable name to fall.

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur was responsible for the Romanian’s exit, reaching her second WTA 1000 semi-final after beating former world number one 6-3 6-2.

World number 10 Jabeur will face qualifier Ekaterina Alexandrova for a spot in her first WTA 1000 final after Alexandrova defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-4 6-3.

Swiss Jil Teichmann beat Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina 6-3 6-4 and will face American Jessica Pegula after she beat Spain’s Sara Sorribes Tormo 6-4 6-2.