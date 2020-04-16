Nadal expecting lengthy wait before tennis returns

MADRID Rafael Nadal thinks the global nature of tennis means there is little chance tournaments will go ahead any time soon as sport continues to be paralysed by the coronavirus pandemic. Novak Djokovic also anticipates a lengthy delay before tennis can be played even behind closed doors, with the world number one expecting players to have to wait a “few months”. The French Open, which Nadal has won a record 12 times, has been postponed until September, shortly after the US Open, while Wimbledon was cancelled earlier this month for the first time since World War II. But the prospect of either grand slams at Roland Garros or Flushing Meadows being played with fans appears increasingly remote.—AP