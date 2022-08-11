Rafael Nadal has confirmed his participation in the Cincinnati Open as he continues preparations for the U.S Open.

The Spainard was forced to withdraw from the ongoing tuneup event in Canada due to an abdominal injury. It is the same injury which fo limited the world no. 3’s service motion and forced him to forfeit his Wimbledon semi-final last month.

“(Flying) tomorrow to Cincinnati,” the Spaniard posted alongside a photo of himself smiling.

“Very happy to play again in Cincy.”

The 22-time grand slam champion has enjoyed another brilliant calendar year ahead of the final major of the year.

He won the Australian and French Open crowns to become the first players in the history of men’s tennis to reach 22 grand slam titles and looked to be on course for another at Wimble before an injury ruled him out.

The 36-year-old will be the favourite to add a 23 title to his name at the U.S Open, especially with the world no.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev still struggling and the 21-time major winner Novak Djokovic barred from entry due to his vaccination status.

Nadal will be the only one from the famed “Big Three” at the Cincinnati Open as Federer is still rehabbing from knee surgery.

He also has a chance of regaining the World no.1 status if he wins the ATP 1000 tournament and Medvedev fails to reach the quarterfinals.

The Spaniard has spent considerable time on the sidelines due to injuries this year and would be wary of aggravating things before the bigger prize later this month.