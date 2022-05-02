Rafael Nadal has called Wimbledon’s ban on Russians “unfair”.

The 21-time grand-slam champion is not alone in his criticism with Novak Djokovic openly questioning it as well.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) barred players from Russia and Belarus from competing at this year’s grasscourt major in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think it’s very unfair to my Russian tennis mates, my colleagues. In that sense it’s not their fault what’s happening in this moment with the war,” 21-times major winner Nadal told reporters at the Madrid Open on Sunday.

“Let’s see what happens in the next weeks, if the players will take some kind of decision … there’s one thing that’s negative, there are things that are clear. When the government imposes some restrictions, you just have to follow them.”

The AELTC’s decision has been condemned by both the ATP and WTA tours as well as several other players.

The ATP, which governs men’s tennis, said the “unilateral decision” by Wimbledon to exclude players from Russia and Belarus was “unfair” and could potentially set a damaging precedent for the game.

The Women’s Tennis Association said it is “very disappointed” with the decision and was now “evaluating its next steps and what actions may be taken regarding these decisions”.

Wimbledon’s ban on Russians is the first time nations have been barred from the competition since Germany and Japan were banned immediately following the Second World War.