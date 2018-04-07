NACTA’s productive moot

NATIONAL Counter -Terrorism Authority (NACTA) successfully organised a 3-day conference titled Islamabad International Counter-Terrorism Forum (IICTF-2018) highlighting Pakistan’s endeavours and achievements in countering extremism/terrorism. Experts attended the IICTF-2018 from across the world, including representatives from China, Russia, France, Saudi Arabia, Norway, Thailand, the United Kingdom and the United States. Scholars, experts, policy-makers and politicians from Pakistan also took part in the moot and put across the country’s point of view on this burning international issue.

Terrorism is a global phenomenon, therefore, it can only be tackled and addressed through collaborative and cooperative efforts. It is, however, unfortunate that despite lead role of Pakistan in the war against terror and its tremendous sacrifices, some sections of the international community harbour doubts about intentions and actions of the country in this regard. Visit of the foreign experts, who are indeed opinion makers in their respective countries and their interaction with Pakistani leaders and concerned officials as well as their own observations of the ground situation in Pakistan, would help clear such misperceptions and misgivings. Instead, Pakistan has put across a strong message that it is fully resolved to continue the struggle till complete elimination of the menace of terrorism and extremism. At the same time, it has emphasised the need for addressing the root causes of extremism and terrorism, otherwise sustainable world’s peace and stability would remain a dream. The global community should also realise that Pakistan is the most affected country from the menace of terrorism and the situation is being made complicated by some foreign countries that are harbouring terrorist activities in Pakistan by misusing the Afghan soil.

