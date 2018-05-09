NACTA sets up Cyber Security Wing to curb terror threats

Provinces asked to rationalize list of 1V Schedulers

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has established a Cyber Security Wing on modern lines to evolve cyber security strategies and to meet emerging cyber terrorism threats.

The Wing, called Cyber Security, Information and Communication Technology Wing (CS ICT), undertaken a number of initiative in cyber security service and most important of them was Tat’’heer drive introduced to counter extremist ideologies.

Tat’’heer is a multi-pronged cyber counter terrorism strategy which includes napping of radical contents available on Internet and social media.

The drive helps in strategizing evidence-based counter- terrorism measures.

National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) also discussed registration and reforms of seminaries with federal and provincial stakeholders and representatives of Ittehad Tanzeem-e-Madaris Pakistan (ITMP).

It was agreed that the provinces will discuss the points raised by the ITMP in the meeting with their administrative and political leadership and hold meeting with religious figures to resolve the issues and expedite the process of registration.

The national coordinator NACTA reiterated that verification of the particulars submitted by the seminaries may be done as per the specified procedures, but timelines must be fixed and verification be completed within stipulated period to avoid any unnecessary delay. Also the registration must be done on standardized format under single authority.

It was also agreed that the ITMP will share a list of seminaries facing issues in opening of bank accounts with NACTA and the SBP will share the circulars notified for establishing consumer protection department to address the grievances of customers with NACTA and ITMP.

According to sources, it was also agreed that considering the concerns raised by the ITMP regarding 4th schedulers, provinces will revisit the list and exclude the names, if any, of individuals that have been placed without concrete evidence.

The meeting discussed issues pertaining to grant of permission to Madaris to hold religious congregations.