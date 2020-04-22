NAB’s response to Shahbaz’s answers proof of NAB-Niazi fixed match: Marriyum

Staff Reporter

The PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the repeated call-up notices to party President and National Assembly Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif despite submission of detailed response is an undeniable proof of fixed match of the NAB-Niazi Alliance.

In a statement she said that the Accountability Bureau’s premeditated response with 2 minutes of Shahbaz’s submission of a 24 page response shows that NAB did not even read the answers submitted by the National Assembly Opposition Leader.

The former Information Minister said this premeditated call-up notice exposes the NAB-Niazi unholy alliance. She said this dissatisfaction without even going through the response submitted by Shahbaz is a travesty of justice.

Marriyum rejected NAB’s accusation that Shahbaz Sharif was not cooperating, and said that staying in custody for 133 days and submitting every relevant document and details does not amount to non-cooperation. Those who are non-cooperative do not stay in NAB prison without any charges for 61 days, she said.

She said it is crystal clear now that Nab had prepared its response to Shahbaz’s answer even before it was submitted. This, she said, shows that NAB’s focus is on making Shahbaz appear before it, rather than his interrogation and answer to the bureau’s questions.