NAB’s probe, lies have surfaced in front of the nation: Nawaz Sharif

ISLAMABAD : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau’s probe and lies has surfaced in front of everyone.

Speaking to journalists outside accountability court, he hoped of receiving justice from the court as nothing significant is present in the case.

“Today the secret has been unveiled that 40 people conducting probe in the JIT report. Where did those people come from?” asked Nawaz.

“No one was able to see the corruption in the case. You were the head of JIT and not of the entire country. The nation wants to know where the unidentified came from?” he questioned.

Nawaz Sharif reiterated that Supreme Court’s verdict over iqama came out to false whereas the truth regarding it was revealed in the accountability court.

“Who is deciding the fate of the country? The people who left the country were profiteers. Those who are standing with me are equal to gold,” asserted the ex-PM.

Orignally published by INP