NAB’s commitment is only with the state of Pakistan

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Wednesday said that the anti-graft watchdog has no relation with any political party but its commitment is only with the state of Pakistan. The NAB chairman visited Bureau’s Lahore office where he was given detailed briefing on mega-corruption cases.

Addressing the meeting attended by the Investigation Officers and prosecutors, he said that the Bureau is performing it duties according to the law, adding that the investigation officers take the investigations to logical end against corrupt elements on the basis of concrete evidence. Justice (r) Javed Iqbal said that the sole aim of the NAB is to recover looted money from corrupt elements, while taking the corrupt elements to justice.

He said that the Bureau believes in taking care of everybody s respect and more facilities were being provided to the accused than jail manual.

