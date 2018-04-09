NAB’s anti-corruption awareness drive

Staff Reporter

Mr. Mohammad Altaf Bawany, Director General, National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Karachi was the Chief Guest at NAB-HEC-IoBM Anti-Corruption Awareness Seminar and Walk at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) on Saturday, April 07, 2018.

This event was coordinated by students of Public Relations Spring Semester 2018 amid the guidance of Faculty, Mr. Parvez Jamil. Besides the presence of Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM; Dr. Syed Irfan Hyder, Dean CBM and CES; Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Dean CESD and HoD Economics Department and Dr. Shahid Amjad, Director, Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC), the event was largely-attended by students, faculty, management and HoDs.

Mr. Mohammad Altaf Bawany, while delivering “Anti-Corruption Awareness Insights and Initiatives” said, it was a great pleasure for him to talk to Pakistan’s youth. He added that service delivery in Pakistan’s public sector leaves much to be desired and mentioned that political will at the top level must be improved in order to curb corruption. He called for Pakistan’s political leaders to implement their manifestos in letter and in spirit and said quality leadership will bring quality legislation. He urged the youth to vote for such leaders who uphold merit for top positions in the making of better laws and policies for the public. He stressed upon the academia to establish think tanks, conduct research and disseminate this research among the public in collaboration with the media. He talked of character building for the youth; pinning high hopes in the future architects of Pakistan.

Mr. Talib Karim, thanked Mr. Mohammad Altaf Bawany for visiting IoBM with his team. He emphasized that teachers and management at IoBM are not only imparting education among students but are also making them good citizens by inculcating in them ethical values.