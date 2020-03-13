NAB’s actions not be linked with PTI-led govt: Awan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government should not be linked with the actions taken by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s special aide, Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Friday.

Her remarks came during a press briefing and were in reference to the arrest of Jang Geo Media Group’s Editor-in-Chief Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman (MSR) a day earlier in a property case.

“The PTI government believes in freedom of the press and actions taken by the anti-graft body should not be viewed as [an attack on media freedom],” said the premier’s special assistant on information and broadcasting.

“No one is a sacred cow and it is unfair to target the government for this,” added Awan.

“[Jang Geo Media Group] should also take into account the government’s point of view. The government is not a party in this case. I wanted to talk to their management to hear their side of the case as we are also responsible for them.”

“Prime Minister Imran Khan is being targeted unfairly and a negative picture was portrayed. I had to clarify the government’s position on this,” said Awan. “NAB is an independent body and it is their duty to present all the evidence in the court of law.”