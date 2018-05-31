Nabila given additional charge of post of DGPR

Staff Reporter

Mrs. Nabila Gazanfer has been given the additional charge of the post of Director General Public Relations.

A notification has been issued in this regard here Wednesday. She is grade 19 officer of the DGPR department. Before this, she was serving as Director Administration and Director Coordination in the head office.

She has also performed duties as DPR to Inspector General Police Punjab for seven years. During this tenure, she had worked with eight Inspector Generals of Police consecutively.

It is worth mentioning that Nabila Ghazanfar is the first woman who has ever been appointed Director Administration.