NAB witness cross-examined in LNG reference

Defence lawyers on Tuesday cross-examined a NAB witness in the hearing of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) reference against former premier Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and others.

Accountability court’s judge Azam Khan was hearing the LNG reference against former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and others.

Abbasi appeared in the court hearing, whereas, the witness of the NAB Muhammad Farhan Umar also appeared before the court.

Abbasi’s lawyer Barrister Zafarullah and co-accused Saeed Ahmed completed cross-examination of prosecution witness Farhan Umar. —INP