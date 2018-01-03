NAB will provide relief to public: Farooq Awan

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Director General NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Brig (R) Farooq Naser Awan Tuesday said NAB (KP) will provide relief to the general public through Accountability Regime in the light of the vision of Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal for the prosperity of people of this province. He was addressing at the Director Conference held at NAB provincial headquarters. In the meeting, performance of NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the year 2017 was reviewed.

During the year 2017, NAB (KP) have successfully completed cases of Cheating Public at large, cases related to over billing and utilization of cess fund cases for relief and facilitation of general public and return looted money to the National Exchequer.

The Bureau conducted inquiries and investigations of cases worth more than Rs.36122 million. During year 2017 KP Bureau recovered Rs 672 million in direct and indirect recoveries. The Director General was apprised that the Bureau received a total of 3624 complaints during the calendar year 2017. The bureau successfully disposed-off all the complaints. After the scrutiny, the Bureau carried out Complaint Verification (Preliminary inquiry) in 252 complaints.

On the basis of findings in verification, 112 inquiries and 42 investigations initiated. The bureau has successfully filed a total of 34 references in Accountability Courts while remaining cases were disposed-off through Plea deals.